Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has taken another step in his bid for re-election.

He arrived at the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party a few moments ago for screening.

He joined the party on Friday and got a waiver to contest for elective posts on its platform.

After Obaseki joined the PDP on Friday, the party extended the screening of aspirants for its primary election in Edo State.





Earlier, three aspirants, Gideon Ikhine, Ogbeide Ihama, and Kenneth Imansuangbon, had been screened by the screening committee.

The PDP primary has also been postponed from Tuesday, June 23, to June 25 in Benin, Edo State.

Details later…