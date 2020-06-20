The number of COVID-19 cases in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital is now over 8,000.

In new daily figures announced by NCDC on Friday, Lagos recorded 281 cases out of a national total of 667.

It now has a caseload of 8,177 out of Nigeria’s 19,147.

Some of the states, such as Oyo, Abia, Ogun, Rivers, Edo continue to post double digit cases.





Oyo which recorded 45 cases on Friday has now jumped the cumulative leaderboard to the 4th position, behind Kano, 3rd and FCT Abuja 2nd.

Abia continues to record a surge of the virus. From a few cases, two weeks ago, it now has a caseload of 221 cases.

It registered 48 cases on Friday, second to Lagos’ 281.

Edo, which is fifth has a total of 748 cases, 19 of which were reported by NCDC.

Sixth placed Rivers with caseload of 739 posted fresh 18 cases.

Ogun which is 7th reported 37 new cases.

Here is the daily breakdown of cases:

Lagos-281

Abia-48

Oyo-45

FCT-38

Ogun-37

Enugu-31

Ondo-23

Plateau-21

Edo-19

Delta-18

Rivers-18

Bayelsa-17

Akwa Ibom-17

Kaduna-14

Kano-12

Bauchi-9

Gombe-4

Osun-3

Benue-3

Nasarawa-3

Kwara-3

Ekiti-2

Borno-1

19,147 confirmed

6,581 discharged

487 deaths