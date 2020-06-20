Another 128 COVID-19 patients died in Britain on Friday.

British Department of Health and Social Care announced this Saturday.

The new deaths increased the death toll in the country to 42,589,

The figure includes deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.





As of Saturday morning, 303,110 people have tested positive for the disease in Britain.

This represents a daily increase of 1,295, according to the department.

There have also been 7,714,201 tests of the coronavirus, with 230,550 tests done Friday.

The coronavirus alert level across Britain was lowered from four to three on Friday after a steady decrease in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Level three means the virus is in general circulation.

But there could be a “gradual relaxation of restrictions’’, according to the department.