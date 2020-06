Another episode of comedy is here by Ay Makun on his weekly Call To Bar Series. This time, Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro features here.

It is drama galore as different men go to the bar to cheat on their wives with side chics who do not mind as long as there’s money involved.

Ayo Makun hails from Ose local government in Ondo State. He is the host of the A.Y live shows and A.Y comedy skits.