BERND LENO suffered a horror injury during Arsenal’s clash with Brighton.

The Gunners goalkeeper, 28, appeared to pick up a nasty knock after a collision with Seagulls striker Neal Maupay.

Bernd Leno is not happy with Neal Maupay #arsenal pic.twitter.com/owsZz4S7Fz — ThePremierPod (@ThePremierPod) June 20, 2020

Leno went on to shout and point furiously at the French striker as he was taken off the pitch and replaced by Emiliano Martinez.





In a nightmare first week back for Mikel Arteta, his side were thumped 3-0 by Manchester City on Wednesday night.

And during Saturday’s 3pm kick-off against Brighton, Leno left the pitch on a stretcher with an apparent knee injury.

In a feisty game, Bukayo Saka had already taken a blow to the face.

With first-choice stopper Leno likely out for the season if his injury is, in fact, knee ligaments, the Gunners may have to all-but give up on their European dreams.

In fact, one Gooner on Twitter claimed his side are “genuinely cursed” after their season was absolutely wrecked by injuries.

Arteta had been forced to play midfielders Saka and Ainsley Maitland-Niles in defence for much of the season due to their horrific injury crisis, with the likes of Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney out.

On Wednesday, Pablo Mari was ruled out for the season with a nasty ankle injury, picked up during the loss at the Etihad.

Source: The Sun UK