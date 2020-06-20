Albania’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy (MIE) announced on Saturday that following the statement of the European Commission, all regular international flights will resume on June 22.

According to a statement from MIE, all flights from and to Tirana International Airport (TIA) will resume following the preventive and protective rules of health safety.

TIA is about to resume its regular activity following a nearly three-month closure due to the coronavirus outbreak in Albania.

The decision to resume regular international flights was taken per the European Commission, which on June 1 recommended the lifting of travel restrictions for Western Balkan countries, including Albania as of July 1, said MIE.





Airline companies will be responsible for informing passengers of possible restrictions on departures from TIA to the intended destination airport, as well as on all requirements, health care and safety rules at the destination airports.

Albanian Civil Aviation Authority will monitor the implementation of all measures and the procedures to be followed by airlines.

As of Saturday, June 20, Albania has 1,891 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 1,126 recoveries and 43 fatalities.