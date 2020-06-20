Nollywood Actress Destiny Etiko gained popularity as one of the curviest actresses in Nollywood.

However, the actress said that her curves didn’t give her an added advantage in the competitive industry.

Etiko said ‘’having a nice shape was not what made me popular, whether you’re sexy or not you must have content. You can’t be a star by being beautiful or fair or voluptuous. Sexiness and beauty can only make people like you but it won’t keep you there for long.

‘’My ‘sexiness’ didn’t give me any special privilege, although it’s an added advantage. Another thing that helped me is that I carry grace. When you have the grace to make it, no one can stop you. When you look around, there are some actors and actresses that are not fine but there is something about them that makes them successful.’’





The actress who recently lost her dad also speaks on her close relationship with veteran actor, Pete Edochie.

Etiko said ‘’ I’m not related to Pete Edochie but he’s like a father to me. He shows me much fatherly love. I was told that he had not gone out since the COVID- 19 pandemic but when I told him that I had lost my father, he came to sympathize with me.”