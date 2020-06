Owoh Chimaobi Chrismathner, professionally known as Zoro, comes through with his latest record entitled ‘Two’ featuring DMW’s mayor of Lagos Mayorkun.

The indigenous rapper, Zoro dropped this one produced by Kezyklef and directed by Adasa Cookey.

Zoro was born on March 20, 1990, in Onitsha, Anambra State. He raps in the Igbo language.