Almost 15,000 people have signed an online petition calling on the United Nations and other organizations to strip Oladapo Oyebanjo aka D’Banj of his appointment.

D’banj, who is currently in the waters of a rape accusation, is United Nations Ambassador for Peace.

Other brands in a commercial relationship with D’banj include Heritage Bank Africa, One Africa, CSA Global, and others not mentioned here.

However, they have all been called to end their commercial relationship with him and stand in support of victims of sexual violence.





The petition which was started by one E.Pooola 20 hours ago on Change.Org had hit 14, 310 as of 11.10 am on Friday.

It read in part, “We call on the United Nations, and United Nations Women Africa organizations to remove Nigerian artiste Mr. Dapo Oyebanjo as a youth ambassador and distance themselves from his actions following the sponsored kidnap of Seyitan who accused D’Banj of rape and sexual assault which happened in 2018.

“Women in Nigeria are increasingly at risk of sexual violence and the United Nations and United Nations Women Africa as an entity committed to the empowerment of women should not be seen to associate themselves with alleged rapists, abusers, and kidnappers.

“We ask the United Nations and United Nations Women Africa to support and lend their influence in helping Seyitan get justice for the abuse she endured in 2018 and the harassment and bullying in the past weeks.”

Seyitan’s friend, Benjamin Ese, in a Twitter thread in early June, had told the story of how D’Banj allegedly raped Seyitan at a hotel two years ago – in December 2018.

She said it happened at an all-white party where D’Banj allegedly offered her friend some money to spend the night which she rejected until he surprisingly showed up in Seyitan’s hotel room around 2am – at midnight.

“D’Banj drove all the way from Eko hotel where he was lodged and came down to glee hotel in Victoria Island at midnight 2.40 am and collected the spare key from the receptionist,” Ese said in the thread which has since sparked an outrage.

She said D’Banj allegedly “got into my friend’s room and forcefully threatened he would walk her out of the room naked, kept his fingers in her vagina, and repeatedly raped her.”

The rape experience, Ese said had caused Seyitan some trauma since the incident happened.

One month after Ese’s tweets, Seyitan came out publicly to present herself as the lady who was allegedly raped by D’Banj in December 2018.

The musician, however, denied the allegations levelled against him and asked his accuser to make a public apology and also pay him the sum of N100m in damages.

On Tuesday, however, some policemen allegedly acting on the instruction of the Oliver Twist crooner detained Seyitan for over 24 hours and intimidated her, making her delete all chats, social media posts, and other vital information from her phone.

The incident had sparked outrage on social media with D’Banj trending for the last two days.

However, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had ordered a probe into the allegations of rape levelled against D’Banj.

D’Banj is one of Nigeria’s biggest artists.

He has won several music awards, including the awards for Best African Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2007, Artist of the Year at the MTV Africa Music Awards 2009, Best International Act: Africa at the 2011 BET Awards, and Best-selling African Artist at the 2014 World Music Awards and the Evolution award at the 2015 MTV Africa Music awards.