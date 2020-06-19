Conversations about rape will not be ending anytime soon, as victims keep coming out to tell their traumatic stories.

On this episode of Grub & Rub with King Tonto, Nollywood actress and philanthropist Tonto Dikeh got emotional as she discussed rape with her guest Haye Okoh who is the first lady of Nigeria Aisha Buhari’s personal photographer.

Captioning her video, the mum of one wrote:

Rape culture has suddenly taken a turn for the worst in recent times, but many with voices and commendable actions are stepping up to protect others and give them a voice

Join your favorite KING TONTO and my guest @hayeokoh of @iamawwas as we try to understand the surge of rape culture and how to prevent it!



