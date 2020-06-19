By Jennifer Okundia

Industry heavy weight musician and ‘Let Them Know’ singer-songwriter Tiwa Savage took to Instagram to share her latest photos.

In a caption, the 40 year old revealed the wonders of minding one’s business, especially in relation to it’s effect on the body.

She wrote:





Minding your business is good for your skin 🥰😈

Tiwatope Savage, known professionally as Tiwa Savage, is a Nigerian recording artiste Born in Isale Eko. She began her music career doing backup vocals for artists such as George Michael and Mary J. Blige.