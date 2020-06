Nigerian recording artiste, Vance Lee Watt II, better known by his stage name Praiz’, serves the track-list for his forthcoming EP “To The Moon” set to be released on Friday, July 3.

The 5-track EP, comes after he dropped his 2019 album “King“, featuring DJ Obi, Kingxn, M.I., Ice Prince and Niyola, produced by Praiz.

The 36 year old talented musician is an American entertainer, songwriter, producer, best known for the single “Deliver Me”.