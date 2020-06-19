Ghanaian rapper and business man Sarkodie teams up with fellow singer and songwriter M.anifest on a new single titled “Brown Paper Bag” produced by Nova.

Michael Owusu Addo, known professionally as Sarkodie, has won several awards expecially for his contributions to the Ghanaian music industry, which earned him the Vodafone Ghana Music Award for Artiste of the Decade.

M.anifest is a Ghanaian rapper, and he won Best Rapper and Hip-Hop song of the year at the 2017 Ghana Music Awards.



