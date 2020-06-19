By Jennifer Okundia

Divine Ikubor, 20, known professionally as Rema, dropped a love song titled, “Ginger Me”, with the lyrical video already out on all platforms.

The multiple award winning Nigerian singer and rapper, in 2019, signed a record deal with Jonzing World, a subsidiary of Mavin Records.

This track which was produced by The Element talks about how the love of a woman can make a man feel on top of the world, as Rema sings ‘Baby Your Love e dey Ginger Me’.





Rema became a household name after he dropped the song “Iron Man”, which appeared on Barack Obama’s 2019 summer playlist.