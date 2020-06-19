By Michael Adeshina

Edo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Yinka Omorogbe, on Friday, debunked social media and some bloggers’ reports about the slain 100-level student of the University of Benin, Uwa Omozuwa.

Uwa was reportedly killed in a church in Benin by hoodlums, after raping her.

However, some reports stated that the suspect arrested in connection with her murder confessed that he was sent by the pastor of the church where her dead body was found because she was pregnant for him.





Omorogbe, however, denied the report during a protest organized by members of the Edo Women Development Initiatives.

The AG noted that Uwa was a virgin before she was raped and murdered.

The AG added that the news of her being impregnated by her pastor caused serious anguish to the family members.

The justice commissioner said, “We were all terribly shocked to see what happened to Uwa. It was terrible; it was a brutal experience.

“We were further shocked by some of the different things we saw all over the place, particularly on social media, and that is why it is important we come here.