Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim and Radio girl Toke Makinwa team up to address rape and it’s ills on society, including how it affects the victim.

Ibrahim shared a personal experience about how a cousin tried raping how when she was 15 in her home and how she managed to escape.

The 34 year old also mentioned sexual assault happening to her as a girl child of about 8 or 10, on a different occasion

Watch the BBC Pidgin (Question Till Mouth Pain You) interview below.





Toke Makinwa on the other hand revealed that at any point a lady says she’s no longer interested in sex, ‘No means No’.

Makinwa emphasized that no matter what a woman is wearing, it isn’t a yardstick for rapists to take advantage of them.