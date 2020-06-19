Former Senate President Bukola Saraki said the defection of Governor Obaseki to the Peoples Democratic Party has exposed the suspended chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole.

Saraki, stated this while welcoming Obaseki to PDP on Friday.

Saraki said he had ignored Oshiomhole’s verbal attacks on him because he knew “a day like this would come when his masquerade will dance naked in the market.”

He added that the end of Oshiomhole’s political career is near.





Saraki said: “At this point, it will be odd if I fail to comment on the situation that led to the change of party by Governor Obaseki.

“While I have kept my cool and ignored all the verbal attacks directed at me by the suspended chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, I have always known that a day like this would come when his masquerade will dance naked in the market.

“The truth is always constant and no matter how far falsehood travels, the truth will catch up with it one day.

“Oshiomhole can fool people for a long time but he cannot fool the people all the time. What is happening to him now is a moment of truth.

“This same man who was garrulously proclaiming the end of the political career of some other people is now about to meet his Waterloo.

“He has continued to use his mouth to divide his party and I believe there is a lesson for all politicians to learn from the fate of the suspended APC chairman.

“No autocrat can successfully pretend to be a Democrat. The true character of a man will come out one day”, he said.

Saraki further stated all lovers of democracy should be interested in the emergence of a healthy and strong party system and organization which would provide viable platforms for people to aspire and provide quality leadership to the country.