The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said the defection of the embattled Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was not news to them.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, stated this while reacting to Obaseki’s defection on Friday.

He said: “It has not come to us as a surprise. We knew he had defected long ago because he resigned his membership of the party which we have accepted.

“So you can’t defect twice. So if he is defecting again, we don’t know whether what he has just done now is news any longer.

”

Obaseki resigned from the APC after it’s screening committee disqualified him from the June 22 governorship primary.





The NWC last Saturday affirmed his disqualification by the screening and appeal committees inaugurated by his political adversary Adams Oshiohmole.