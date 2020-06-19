Nigeria is really in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, doubters had better believe this.

On Thursday night, the NCDC announced new mind-boggling record of 745 infections.

The figure increased national total to 18,480 cases.

The last time a huge 673 infections were announced was on 30 May.





Lagos recorded 280 cases on Thursday, while Oyo followed with 103 cases.

Ebonyi logged 72 cases and FCT Abuja 60.

Imo featured on the daily leaderboard with 46 cases and Edo has 34.

While Delta recorded 33 cases, Rivers has 25 and Kaduna 23.

In all 20 states reported confirmed cases.

It was an indication that it is not time yet to declare victory over the virus.

Indeed Sani Aliyu, the National Coordinator for the COVID-19 Task Force warned about this perception on Thursday.

He dropped an eerie statement as he explained reason for lifting the lockdown.

He said it was not because Nigerians are out of danger of contracting the infection.

”We relaxed the lockdown to sustain the livelihood of Nigerians, and to sustain our economy.

“Not because COVID-19 is no longer a threat.

“In fact you’re more likely to contract COVID today than ever before”.

” We must take personal responsibility”, he added.

The Daily breakdown of COVID-19 in the states:

Lagos-280

Oyo-103

Ebonyi-72

FCT-60

Imo-46

Edo-34

Delta-33

Rivers-25

Kaduna-23

Ondo-16

Katsina-12

Kano-10

Bauchi-8

Borno-7

Kwara-5

Gombe-4

Sokoto-2

Enugu-2

Yobe-1

Osun-1

Nasarawa-1

18,480 confirmed

6,307 discharged

475 deaths

And below is the cumulative caseload, state by state: