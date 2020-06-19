American singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor officially releases her latest banging record dubbed ‘Killa’ featuring Nigerian industry heavy weight ‘Risky’ crooner Davido.

The song is off her newly released album entitled, “The Album“, with cameo appearances from Big Sean, Quavo, Lauryn Hill, Kehlani, Missy Elliott among others.

Teyana Meshay Jacqueli Shumpert is also an actress, dancer, choreographer, director, and model. Taylor signed a record deal with American musician Pharrell Williams’ Star Trak Entertainment imprint, before making her first national appearance on MTV’s My Super Sweet 16 in 2005.





The 29 year old married American professional basketball player Iman Shumpert in 2016 and they have a son Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr.

This will be Taylor’s second Nigerian collaboration, coming after her performance on the remix to Seyi Shay’s “Gimme Love“.