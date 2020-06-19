By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian Gospel artiste, Oriade Ezekiel Adara popularly known as Adara Praise has released another hit single titled (ORO-RE)`Your Word’.

The new song produced by famous producer, (NF)production was inspired bible verse, “His word is a lamp unto our feet and light to our path Psalm 119 vs 105.”

Oro Re is his first single in 2020, Check out the lyrics and download the song below.

Ọ̀RỌ̀ RẸ (his word) By ADARA PRAISE





Verse

Òsì wí, osi so wipe ki imole k’o wa o

Òsì wí osi so, Òfurufú f’se e han

Àwọn eda àwọn ènìyàn ó dà wón ni àwòrán ara

(Ọ̀rọ̀ re oro re kò ni lo lai ṣé) x2

Verse 2

He said “Let there be light” and there was light,

He split the sea to save his people,

He made a man in his own image,

And he said and he said his word.

Chorus

CALL: Ọ̀rọ̀ re ni mo pa mọ ra o

RESPONSE: Ọ̀rọ̀ re ni mo pa mọ ra o

CALL: Ọ̀rọ̀ re ni mo pa mọ ra o

RESPONSE: Ọ̀rọ̀ re ni mo pa mọ ra o

CALL: O mu’nu mi dun o sọ mí di’omo

RESPONSE: Ọ̀rọ̀ re ni mo pa mo ra o

CALL: whenever I call on you, you answer whenever I talk to you you hear us

RESPONSE: Ọ̀rọ̀ re ni mo pa mo ra o

CALL: Àní ọ̀rọ̀ re ni mo pa mo ra oo

RESPONSE: Ọ̀rọ̀ re ni mo pa mo ra o

CALL: He made a way where the was no way for me,

He keeps me moving on my lifetime

RESPONSE: Ọ̀rọ̀ re ni mo pa mo ra o

CALL: Whenever I call on you you you answer daddy

RESPONSE: Ọ̀rọ̀ re ni mo pa mo ra o

Like a fire in my bones like a spirit to my soul

O ba aye mi rin o gbemileke Áárónì pín

Ọ̀rọ̀ re Ọrẹ kò ní lo laise kò ní lo laise

Ọ̀rọ̀ re ọ̀rọ̀ re koni lo laise.

DOWNLOAD AUDIO