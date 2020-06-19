Twitter has flagged the media post of U.S President Donald Trump as ”manipulative media”.

There seems to be a tension between Trump and social media as Facebook earlier removed ads for his re-election campaign after they noticed a red triangle symbol, which was used by the Nazis to denote political prisoners in concentration camps.

His campaign team, however, defended their ads by suggesting that the red triangle is “an emoji”, and also claimed that the symbol is “widely used by Antifa”.

In the early hours of Friday, Trump had posted a fake CNN video clip, showing two toddlers (one black child and one white child) running on the street. The clip had an underlying caption that read; ”terrified toddler runs from racist baby”.





A Twitter spokesperson said, cited by The Hill said; ”This tweet has been labelled per our synthetic and manipulated media policy to give people more context”

This is the third time Trump’s tweets have been flagged by Twitter. The first saw the President falsely tweeting about mail-in voting, and then a second tweet on the George Floyd protests, in which Trump used the well-known racist phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts”.

Meanwhile, Trump claimed that social media is being controlled by the ”Radical left” as they keep flagging his posts and limiting promotion for his accounts.

He opposed the flagging, announcing an executive order that could make it easier for people to sue social media platforms.