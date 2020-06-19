Senator Abiola Ajimobi

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerians reacted to purported news that former Oyo state Governor and now Senator Abiola Ajimobi was in critical condition and later proclaimed dead.

As of Thursday, June 18, PM NEWS confirmed that the senator was indeed alive but in a critical state. It was reported earlier that he was on a ventilator while suffering from COVID-19.

His media aide, Mr Bolaji Tunji cautioned those peddling the rumours of Ajimobi’s death and also asked that prayers and well-wishes be sent to the former governor.


Here are some of the reactions as the hashtag ”Ájimobi” is trending with over 25,000 tweets.