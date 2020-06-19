By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerians reacted to purported news that former Oyo state Governor and now Senator Abiola Ajimobi was in critical condition and later proclaimed dead.

As of Thursday, June 18, PM NEWS confirmed that the senator was indeed alive but in a critical state. It was reported earlier that he was on a ventilator while suffering from COVID-19.

His media aide, Mr Bolaji Tunji cautioned those peddling the rumours of Ajimobi’s death and also asked that prayers and well-wishes be sent to the former governor.





Here are some of the reactions as the hashtag ”Ájimobi” is trending with over 25,000 tweets.

If you are one of those who ‘killed’ former Gov @AAAjimobi in your mind Thursday night, please, send money to @FatimaGanduje bank account so you can collect your asoebi for your imaginary burial on @zoom_us Unverified reports will kill journalism in Nija #ajimobi — Proumou Media (@proumoumedia) June 19, 2020

If you don't do better with our healthcare system and you get trapped in Nigeria in a situation like the covid-19 pandemic,you will die and some of us don't owe you any empathy. Of course I will also die one day. Naturally or because Nigeria killed me. Either way, death na death — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) June 18, 2020

I have folks who are government staffs and Ajimobi owed them for months. — 👑 Ò k ì k í o l ú w a ❤ (@king_okiki) June 19, 2020

To be sincere with you, Ajimobi once brought sanity and stability to LAUTECH. I was in 300L when he emerged as the governor for his first term. He slashed the tuition fee that was increased by the past governor not only that of LAUTECH but also other state owned — Awordtunny (@Awordtunny) June 18, 2020

By the way, many of those tweeting ‘Ajimobi is alive’ have not seen or spoken to him since y/day. His supporters & aides at the hospital do not even have access to him. The media aide who issued a rebuttal did it only after making phone calls; he himself has no firsthand info. — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) June 19, 2020