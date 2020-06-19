The Acting Commissioner of Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya was on an inspection visit to the Imota Rice Mill, Ikorodu, Lagos State on Thursday.

Olusanya inspected and gauged the level of progress of work done on the site – especially around equipment installation.

She noted that Civil work at the Rice Mill is already at about 85% completion, with just external work left to be completed.

Work is also ongoing on the casting of the treated water plants and the effluent treatment plant. Finishing touches are also being put on the VIP/Staff/Administrative buildings.





The installation of Mill lines is billed to commence by the end of this month. Other parts of the construction work ongoing include the remaining 4 silos, boiler unit area and harvest dryers – all currently being assembled.