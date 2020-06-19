By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered a probe into the allegation levelled against popular Nigerian singer Oladapo Oyebanjo aka D’Banj.

Following a petition written by Miss Seyitan Babatayo’s lawyer, a probe has commenced on Friday, June 19.

D’banj, however, denied the allegations levelled against him and asked his accuser to make a public apology and also pay him the sum of N100m in damages.

In a letter signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the IG, DCP Idowu Owohunwa, the Inspector-General ordered that the matter be treated.

The letter titled: Re: Petition Against (1) Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo (Aka D’Banj) for Rape Indecent Sexual Assault, Attempted Assault on Miss Seyitan Temidayo read in part,

“I forward herewith a copy of the letter dated June 5, 2020, received from Ojoge, Omileye and Partners on the above-underlined subject. I am to respectfully convey the directive of the Inspector-General of Police that you treat.

“Accept the assurances of my esteemed regards please.”