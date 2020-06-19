Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday described the death of Sen. Adebayo Oshinowo as a colossal loss to Lagos State and entire Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu made the assertion in Lagos when he led members of his cabinet on a condolence visit to the wife and children of the late Oshinowo.

Oshinowo, until his death on Monday at 64, was the lawmaker representing Lagos East Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

”I am personally at a loss over the death of Senator Adebayo Oshinowo. I am yet to recover from the shock because of the good relationship I had with him, even before I became the Governor.





”His passing is also a huge loss to our nation and Lagos State in particular, because of his years of service.

”I pray God comforts the widow and his family members who have personally been facing a painful reality of his absence.

”In this period of mourning, my thoughts and prayers are with Alhaja, children, and members of his extended family. I urge them to take his death as the will of Almighty Allah.

”No doubt that Senator Oshinowo’s personality was larger than life. His death has left a void, not only in leadership but also in the hearts of all of us who are his associates. He was a detribalised Nigerian and a true Lagosian,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu described the late Senator, fondly called ‘Pepperito’, as a patriotic and passionate nation builder, who dedicated his adult life and energy to the service of Lagos and the nation.

The governor said that Oshinowo usually had an abundance of advice to offer on good governance and how party unity could be entrenched.

Sanwo-Olu enjoined the Oshinowo family to take solace in the fact that the late lawmaker gave his all in the service of God and humanity.

The governor also expressed the condolences of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to Oshinowo’s wife, children and other family members.

The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, also advised the family members to keep their faith in Allah, adding that Oshinowo’s goodness was felt beyond politics.

The late senator’s son, Dr. Tunde Oshinowo, thanked the governor and cabinet members for the visit.

He said that the death of his father had left the family in shock.

”On behalf of my mother and the rest of the family members, I express our gratitude to Gov. Sanwo-Olu and all members of his entourage for this visit to share in our grief.

”Spiritually, my dad had prepared us for this moment but we never prepared physically.

”This is a pain and burden the family would carry on for the rest of our lives. We have accepted Allah’s wish over the death of our father,” he said.