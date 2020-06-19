Chief Sharafadeen Alli, a former Secretary to Oyo State Government has prayed that Senator Abiola Ajimobi be granted quick recovery from his ill-health.

Alli also cautioned the current Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on his move to approve school resumption in the state.

Senator Ajimobi had been hospitalised for weeks over an ailment suspected to be the coronavirus disease.

The former SSG said that the former governor deserved prayers and urged all to pray for his quick recovery.





“He deserves our prayers. I urge you all to remember him in our prayers; let’s pray that Almighty God grant him a quick recovery.

He also advised Gov. Seyi Makinde to seek professional advice before reopening schools, religious centres and government offices.

Alli said the reopening of schools, government offices and religious centres amidst an increasing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state was an open invitation to danger.

Earlier, Makinde had recently announced that all Primary six, JSS3 and SS3 students in the state should resume on June 29.

Makinde, who himself had been a recovered victim from the COVID-19, also announced the reopening of worship centres in the state at 25 per cent capacity.

The former SSG wondered why the state government was in a haste to reopen schools when “examination coordinating bodies such as WAEC and NECO are not in a hurry to commence’’.