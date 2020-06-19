By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Emma Chukwugoziam Obi, professionally known as Emma Nyra has called out male celebrities who she told about her rape story and kept quiet.

In a series of thread on Twitter, she said that those celebrities kept mute then but now are speaking up against sexual abuse.

I feel sick seeing all the male celebrities I told my story, speaking up against sexual abuse now but kept silent then Emma Nyra stated





I can see all the male celebrities and notable figures that I told my story to in confidence trying to speak up for abuse now. You lot still kept working with the same man. Its actually making me sick. I feel so sick right now. — Emma Nyra (@EmmaNyra) June 19, 2020

This is the truth about the industry. Imagine what’s happening right now is what you have SEEN. Imagine all the things that you haven’t heard or SEEN. #justiceforseyitan — Emma Nyra (@EmmaNyra) June 19, 2020

If there are any victims of abuse who do not have the courage or strength to speak up please get in contact with me and I will assist you as best as I can. I will always offer my help to you as best as I can. We are survivors and we are stronger together. — Emma Nyra (@EmmaNyra) June 19, 2020

Silencing a victim or shaming a victim is further emotional abuse upon the suffering and damage that has already been done! It’s time to hold everyone accountable for their actions regardless of their wealth or social status! Victims are not criminals! — Emma Nyra (@EmmaNyra) June 19, 2020