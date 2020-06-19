Emma Nyra

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Emma Chukwugoziam Obi, professionally known as Emma Nyra has called out male celebrities who she told about her rape story and kept quiet.

In a series of thread on Twitter, she said that those celebrities kept mute then but now are speaking up against sexual abuse.

I feel sick seeing all the male celebrities I told my story, speaking up against sexual abuse now but kept silent then Emma Nyra stated


 

 

 