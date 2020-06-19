By Michael Adeshina

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has granted a waiver to its new entrants, the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his Deputy Philip Shaibu to contest for elective offices on its platform.

The waiver was announced by the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, on his verified Facebook page.

Uche Secondus said: “The PDP NWC in exercising the power of NEC in accordance with the PDP constitution met and approved the waiver as requested by the ward executive for His Excellency Governor Godwin Obaseki to participate in all activities of the PDP including voting and be voted for in any intraparty elections.”





The waiver came few hours after Obaseki joined the Peoples Democratic Party.

Obaseki left the All Progressives Congress after he was disqualified from seeking re-election by committees inaugurated by his political adversary, Adams Oshiomhole.

He was disqualified for allegedly submitting questionable certificates.

Obaseki was, however, received by National Vice Chairman, Southsouth of the party, Chief Emmanuel Ogidi, Edo PDP chairman Dr. Tony Aziegbemi; members of the State Working Committee (SWC) and some chieftains of the party on Friday.

The reception of about ten minutes took place in Aziegbemi’s office at PDP’s Edo secretariat in Benin, the state capital.

Obaseki has also been welcomed by many top personalities of the party, which include; Governor Wike of Rivers State, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, former Vice President Of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar.