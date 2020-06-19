By Jennifer Okundia

Popular Nigerian Disc Jockey DJ Neptune is a proud girl dad today, June 19th 2020 as his daughter Janelle marks her 5th birthday.

The 29 year old who doubles as a musician, took to his timeline to display pictures from a photo session with his baby girl.





Janelle rocked a pink dress with a crown and so many balloons. Read Neptune’s heart warming note to his daughter here…

‘Today I’ll be taking over my Daddy’s Instagram cos it’s day. 5 years ago on a Friday like this @ 11:05am, you came into this world and sparked up our lives with blessings upon blessings. Happy 5th Birthday JANELLE, I Love ❤️ YOU

Just like my Daddy, I am made of GREATNESS. Happy Birthday My Princess Janelle, ❤️ you with everything 🎁’

Imohiosen Patrick professionally Known as DJ Neptune, is also a Record Producer who is from a family of four, comprising of three elder sisters and him.

He is married to Ese Imohiosen.