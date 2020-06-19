In a deepening drama in the All Progressives Congress, a Rivers State High Court has restrained Victor Giadom from parading himself as a member of the National Working Committee of party.

The court based its order on Giadom’s resignation as Deputy National Secretary of the APC, when he went to vie for the position of Deputy Governor in Rivers in 2019.

Giadom has been waving a court order by an Abuja court that appointed him as acting national chairman.

The APC National Working Committee responded by formally accepting his letter of resignation.





The party also further asked the South South zone to nominate a replacement.

Today, Justice Florence Fiberesima, granted an exparte order knocking Giadom out of the throne he was trying to claim.

Two stalwarts of the APC in Rivers State, Dele Moses and Azunda Awori, had through their counsel, F.C. Nwafor, filed application for a restraining order.

They sought to stop Giadom from parading himself as either the Acting National Chairman or Deputy National Secretary of the party.

They insisted that Giadom had resigned his position as a member of the NWC of the APC to contest the 2019 election as deputy governor on the platform of the party.

Joined in the suit were the APC and the Caretaker Committee Chairman of APC in the state, Rt. Hon. Igo Aguma.

The application reads in part: “A declaration that sequel to the resignation of the 3rd defendant (Hon Victor Giadom) as Deputy National Secretary of the 1st Defendant (APC) in 2018, for the purposes of contesting in the 2019 general election as Deputy Governor of Rivers State, the 3rd defendant is no longer the Deputy National Secretary of the 1st Defendant.

“A declaration that the 3rd Defendant (Hon Victor Giadom) is not a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the 1st Defendant having resigned his membership of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the 1st Defendant for purposes of contesting in the 2019 general election as the Deputy Governor of Rivers State.

“A declaration that the resignation of the 3rd Defendant (Hon Victor Giadom) as the Deputy National Secretary of the 1st Defendant in 2018 is valid and effective from 2018 till date.

“A declaration that the 3rd Defendant (Hon Victor Giadom) is not the National Chairman, or Acting National Chairman, or Deputy National Secretary or otherwise howsoever a member of the National Working Committee of the 1st Defendant.

“An order restraining the 3rd Defendant (Hon Victor Giadom) from issuing, signing or endorsing any document or correspondence to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) or any other body or institution in the capacity of the National Chairman or Acting National Chairman of the 1st Defendant or howsoever as an officer of the 1st Defendant.

An order of perpetual injunction restraining the 1st, 2nd, 4th and 5th Defendants from recognizing or regarding the 3rd Defendant as either a member of the National Working Committee (NWC), the Deputy National Secretary, National Chairman or Acting National Chairman of the 1st Defendant.”

In another statement today, the national publicity secretary of APC, Lanre Issa-Onilu said there is no leadership vacuum in the party.

He debunked the claims of Victor Giadom to the throne.

He affirmed that Abiola Ajimobi, former Oyo governor is the acting national chairman, in the absence of Adams Oshiomhole, who has been suspended by the Appeal Court.

Issa-Onilu said the party has another high court order dated 13 March that validated the NWC positions of Abiola Ajimobi and Waziri Bulama.

Ajimobi is the deputy chairman of the APC and Waziri, the national secretary.

Both emerged as replacements for holders who went to take other positions, outside of the party structure.

Ajimobi replaced Adeniyi Adebayo, now minister of industries.

Bulama replaced Mai Bala Bunu, who is the governor of Yobe state.