By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija housemate 2019 winner, Mercy Eke has finally spoken on the tension between her and Tacha.

The tension between both parties heightened after Tacha’s disqualification from the Pepper Dem season.

Tacha was disqualified after a skirmish with Mercy during the show.





Mercy, speaking on Wednesday night’s episode of BBNaija Reunion, lamented Tacha’s two-faced personality on social media and in reality.

According to her, that was the reason she’s blocked Tacha on her Instagram page.

She stressed that Tacha seems cool with her in reality but throws shades at her on social media which she is not comfortable with.

“The tension between us was not there really, we spoke on the phone several times and I called her on her birthday.

“But she is different on social media, ‘I will never Sub’, like anything that shades Tacha if we are friends but she would do that.

“I want her to keep that same energy on social media,” she said.

Mercy further suggested that they both have a conversation off camera and expressed optimism on a later partnership with Tacha.

“I’m open to friendship with Tacha but we need to take off social media and cameras,” Mercy added.