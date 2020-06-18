By Taiwo Okanlawon

Controversial Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Natasha Akide popularly known as Tacha has revealed what Mavin Producer, Don Jazzy told her about her relationship with Mercy.

Both ex-housemates, with a huge fan base on social media, have been at loggerheads since the end of the ‘Pepper Dem’ season.

However, speaking on Wednesday’s BBNaija Reunion episode, Tacha debunked the tension between her and Mercy.





She further disclosed that after the show, Don Jazzy had advised her to be cool with Mercy and have a cordial relationship.

“Don Jazzy told me to be cool with Mercy and he said it will be good for the brand we work for.

“He also told me to follow Mercy but the next day when I tried to do that I realized she blocked me on Twitter,” she said.

Tacha further told Mercy to unblock her on social media and expressed optimism for a friendship.