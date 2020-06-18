By Jennifer Okundia

It’s been 10 amazing years on radio for media personality, vlogger and entrepreneur Toke Makinwa and she’s taking the time to tell her story.

The 35 year old TM Luxury ceo and author of ‘On Becoming’ started out as an intern in a bank but wasn’t retained after making less than the cut off mark in an exam.

Toke later started auditioning for radio gigs before she finally landed a position where she used to host The Morning Drive on Rhythm 93.7 FM.





Read her caption below…

TokeMoments – to celebrate thy 10 years on the radio in Lagos, Nigeria, I decided to bring the cameras to work and share my journey as a radio presenter with you all. There’s some dancing in there somewhere, thank you all for the love over the years, my Vlog family rock.

Makinwa is known for her YouTube vlog series Toke Moments. She was formerly married to Maje Ayida but the couple divorced due to irreconcilable differences.