Tanzanian singer, Vanessa Hau Mdee has announced her decision to quit her music career.

The 32-year-old songstress said it on her 29 minutes Podcast “Deep Dive with Vanessa Mdee”.

According to Mdee, the music industry is demonic and she is currently working on being an advocate of honesty, beauty and what facing your demons can do for you.

She said; “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but my mission is to be a light. I know that I would probably disappoint a few people and that’s okay.





”I know that my fans don’t wanna hear this but guess what am never be too far away from you, trust me. The reason why I had to leave the industry is that I needed to choose my life, the music industry is demonic.

”People will tell you half-truth about what really goes on, and the truth is I just wanna be an advocate for honesty and beauty and being a sincere advocate for what facing your demons can do for You.

“Now my fans are probably asking themselves right now; Are you gonna never sing again? Are we gonna never see you perform? Let me reiterate, I love music, I love to create, I love to perform, I’m a vessel, this is what I was brought on earth to be.

Mdee also recalled becoming an alcoholic who could drink herself to sleep after becoming depressed.

“My advice to someone out there is that be true to who you are. I used to say this in many interviews but not really understand any of it, because then again it sounded like the right thing to say.

”But be true to who you are, I had to look at myself, face myself that it was pain, it was shameful, it was scary but I had to do it because there was no other way and in that I found peace and in that I found elevation, I found desire and passion for life.