U.S. President Donald Trump has come out furious against John Bolton, his former national security adviser, who has published a tell-all book on Trump’s presidency.

In a tweet on Thursday, Trump delivered a powerful punch, denigrating Bolton as ‘wacko, liar, disgruntled boring fool and clueless”

Wacko John Bolton’s “exceedingly tedious”(New York Times) book is made up of lies & fake stories. Said all good about me, in print, until the day I fired him. A disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war. Never had a clue, was ostracized & happily dumped. What a dope! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

In another retweet, Trump described Bolton as ‘incompetent’, who was also fired by former U.S. President George Bush.





That makes three dismissals by three presidents for Bolton.

This was because days ago, Trump had also said he and Barack Obama shared the firing of Bolton in common.

Bolton provoked Trump’s latest reaction after excerpts of his tell-all book, were published.

An excerpt from the explosive book, titled “In the Room Where It Happened” published Wednesday by New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post said Trump pleaded with China’s leader Xi Jinping for help to win re-election in November.

Trump met with Xi at a summit in Osaka last June when he “stunningly turned the conversation to the US presidential election, alluding to China’s economic capability to affect the ongoing campaigns, pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win,” Bolton claims in his upcoming tell-all.

Bolton writes that Trump stressed the importance of America’s farmers and how “increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat” could impact the electoral outcome in the United States.

Bolton said the conversation turned back to the trade deal, and Trump “proposed that for the remaining $350 billion of trade imbalances (by Trump’s arithmetic), the US would not impose tariffs, but he again returned to importuning Xi to buy as many American farm products as China could.”

Bolton has thus raised a fresh quid pro quo scandal involving Donald Trump.

Trump had barred Bolton from testifying during his impeachment over another quid pro quo with Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelensky.

He wanted Ukraine to probe Joe Biden and his son in exchange for a $400million U.S. aid.

Biden is now Trump’s Democratic opponent in the November election.

Trump’s White House has also filed a suit to stop the release of the book.