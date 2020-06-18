By Taiwo Okanlawon

A service of hymns, psalms and candlelight was held for Pastor (Mrs) Ibidun Ighodalo by Trinity House on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Mrs Ighodalo, whose husband, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, founded the church was a former beauty queen, event planner and philanthropist.

She died in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Sunday, June 14, a month to her 40th birthday.





Among those who performed at the service of hymns were Buchi, Bolaji Sax, Efe Nathan, Sammie Okposo and Tope Alabi.

Pastor Ighodalo and his two children were at the solemn ceremony, which saw the couple’s older daughter singing to the admiration of all.