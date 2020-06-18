By Jennifer Okundia

Writer, speaker and model Sonia Ibrahim is all about growth and positive vibes as she celebrates her birthday today June 18th 2020.

The younger sister of actress Juliet Ibrahim penned sweet notes to herself as she marked her 33rd birthday this decade.





”33 never looked this good 💃💃💃😂😂😂🎂🎉 best birthday ever!!!

One thing I am sure of is this, “There is no failure for me. It is either I win, or I learn.” That is all I desire out of life. Thanks for all the wishes guys , I can see it ❤️❤️❤️

You don’t just wake up and become a butterfly.

Growth is a process…

You might have gone through the hardest times alone while everyone believed you were fine.

You may have also become selective of your battles ,because you probably realized that sometimes, peace is better than being understood.

And that’s beautiful!

sometimes, all that truly matters is that you are Trying…

~Sonia Ibrahim

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME 🎉🎂” she wrote.

Her husband Collins Depablo also shared photos of his wife with whom he has two kids and wrote:

After God created man(me) , he saw that man was bored and took a rib from him to create my better half @ssoniaibrahim bone of my bone n flesh of my flesh. Happy bday love❤️😍😘.. Xoxo#geminiwoman#birthday#celebration

Ghanaian actress, film producer, and humanitarian Juliet Ibrahim wrote a message for Sonia as well:

You deserve a day to relax and enjoy.

Hope this is a year full of wishes-come-true.

Happy birthday susu @ssoniaibrahim love you always

Juliet is the first of 3 siblings and she is one of the most popular actress in Nollywood with over 6 million Instagram followers.