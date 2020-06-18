By Shedrack Frank/Yenagoa

A High Court in Yenagoa on Thursday ordered the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bayelsa chapter, to pay N105 million outstanding rent to the owner of its secretariat complex.

Justice T.I. Cocodia who delivered judgment today, granted the prayers of Chubby Ben Walson, the landlord of the six-wing complex.

Justice Cocodia ruled that Walson was entitled to payment of rent from the PDP for the use of the complex on Alamieyeseigha Expressway, Yenagoa, from August 2008 till date.

Cocodia ordered the PDP to pay Walson N85 million, being rent arrears from July 2010 to July 2018.

Justice Cocodia, also ordered the PDP to pay the due rent of N20 million to the landlord as rent from July 2018 to July 2019 if the matter transcended Aug. 1, 2019.

Walson filed the suit in 2019, after PDP failed to pay accumulated rent since 2010.

In his reaction to the judgment, counsel to the landlord, Kelvin Ejelonu, described it as well deserved.

“Not only did the claimant prove his case but also the defendant, PDP, did not in anyway disprove the claims.

“The case of the claimant was established by preponderance of evidence.

“The judgment re-emphasises the fact that once you have a legal right and you pursue same through the courts, you are sure to get justice.”