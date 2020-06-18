Instagram celebrity and Executive Director, Cubana Group, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has been detained by the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit in Lagos State.

The Instagram celebrity was invited for alleged misuse of police escorts and weapons as well as unexplained wealth.

Cubana Chief Priest, however, arrived at the Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos, around 10 am and was detained afterward.

A top police source said the investigation was sequel to order from the Office of the Inspector-General of Police who had expressed shock over the abuse of police personnel.





He said, “We have detained Cubana Chief Priest and he is facing interrogation for misuse of police personnel as well as the illegal use of a weapon and his extravagant and unexplained lifestyle.”

Cubana Chief Priest is well known for his lavish lifestyle on social media.

He posts pictures of himself in private jets and exotic cars to impress his 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

On January 6, 2020, he posted a video of himself throwing freshly minted bundles of naira notes to a huge crowd, a crime that attracts a sentence of six months or a fine of N50,000 or both.