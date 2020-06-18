By Jennifer Okundia

It is celebration season for Nollywood actress and business woman Mercy Aigbe as her son Juwon Gentry marks his 10th birthday today June 18th 2020.

The 42 year old movie star and multiple award winner could barely hide her excitement as she organised a photoshoot for her baby boy.





In a statement, she wrote:

Yes! Na me born am 😂😍😍😍 Happy 10th birthday to my bottom pot!!!!…. Olajuwon Gentry #omomercy

Outfit by @bankolethomasofficial ❤️

Styled by Mummy!

Photography @fopedreddphotography

Pose by mummy, after a lot of coercing, pleading and bribing 😂! Why do boys hate taking pics 🤦‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤦‍♀️ …. I might just have one more! ( a baby geh) 😂

My Joy! My Pride! The one who has my mumu button! …. Happy 10th birthday OLAJUWON mi …… #omomercy

All I have to say is thank you Jehovah, to you be all the Glory, Honor and Adoration 🙏🙏🙏

Mercy had her son with estranged husband Lanre Gentry, She also has a daughter Michelle.