Michael Adeshina

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the postponement of the party’s Edo state governorship primary election.

The primaries, which were originally slated for Friday, June 19, and Saturday, June 20, 2020, have now been moved to Tuesday, June 23.

He said the decision was predicated on exigencies of party activities.





He said the decision was predicated on exigencies of party activities.

The announcement followed a series of meetings between the embattled governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and some power brokers in the PDP.

According to a report, one of the meetings was held at the Abuja residence of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike, in Asokoro.

Although the party was silent on Obaseki, it was gathered that the decision to postpone the primaries was taken to enable the leadership of the party to make the necessary adjustments to accommodate Obaseki in the exercise.

Sources also stated that Obaseki is expected to announce his defection to the PDP on Friday.

However, the statement by Ologbondiyan on Thursday enjoined all the party’s governorship aspirants, critical stakeholders, party faithful, and supporters in Edo state, to adjust to the new date.

Read the full statement below:

June 18, 2020

Press Statement

PDP Postpones Edo Governorship Primaries

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed the Edo state governorship primary election earlier scheduled for Friday, June 19, and Saturday, June 20, 2020, to a new date of Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

This decision is predicated on the exigencies of party activities.

All governorship aspirants, critical stakeholders, party faithful, and our teeming supporters, particularly in Edo state, are to take note accordingly.

Our party wishes to remind our members that all activities shall be in accordance with the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC)’s guidelines on COVID-19, as it concerns social/physical distancing at public gatherings.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary