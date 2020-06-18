By Taiwo Okanlawon

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has assured that the late ex-beauty queen, Ibidun Ighodalo, is in a “better place”.

Adeboye tweeted this on Thursday morning in reaction to Ibidun’s death on Sunday.

He described the news of the former Face of Lux as “really saddening”.





“Hearing the news of @ibidunni_ighodalo’s demise was really saddening but I know that she is in a better place right now. I pray that the Almighty himself will comfort the family of @pastorituahighodalo in Jesus name,” he wrote.

Hearing the news of @ibidunni_ighodalo ‘s demise was really saddening but I know that she is in a better place right now. I pray that the Almighty himself will comfort the family of @pastorituahighodalo in Jesus name. pic.twitter.com/A0e4HXU0PG — Pastor Adeboye (@PastorEAAdeboye) June 17, 2020

Ibidun, 39, wife of popular Lagos-based pastor, Ituah Ighodalo, died in her hotel room in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.