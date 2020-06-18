By Adejoke Adeleye

The Ogun State Government has begun the construction projects on Kuto Bridge and the surrounding roads.

The road projects were left uncompleted by the immediate past administration of Ibikunle Amosun under controversial circumstances.

Governor Dapo Abiodun disclosed that the State Government was only able to continue the project starting with asphalt laying, following series of deliberations with the contractors who had sought variation and additional payment.





The re-evaluation and rescoping, according to the Governor, yielded an agreement to complete the uncompleted project.

Abiodun had pledged had pledged that all projects left uncompleted or abandoned by the immediate past administration would be completed or put to better utilitarian use.

So far, the government has completed parts of a hospital, the construction of which the past administration abandoned halfway, despite claims that a staggering N7bn had been spent on the project.

Other interventions by the incumbent governments include the completion and conversion of some abandoned Model Schools constructed by the past administration, into COVID-19 testing centres and a ICT hub.