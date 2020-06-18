By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba, has adopted a young man, identified as Demola whom he met working as an apprentice in a furniture store.

The comedian made this known on his Instagram on Thursday and promised to sponsor his university education.

Sharing a picture of himself and the 18-year-old, Uchemba announced that Demola is determined to study economics at the university, and he is ready to sponsor and mentor him with the knowledge.





“Few days ago I went to a furniture store to make some furniture for my ongoing projects and when they took me to the workshop, I saw this young man Demola who was one of the carpenters but as an apprentice…

“He is 18 years of age, has finished secondary school (with good grades) and would love to study Economics in the University but can’t further his education because he doesn’t have a sponsor to put him through school. So today I decided to adopt Demola not only to sponsor him through school but to mentor him with the knowledge…,” he wrote.

This is coming days after the actor known for his philanthropic works revealed that he had bought a house for a young girl and her family who had been living in a slum for 13 years.