By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian Gospel artiste, Oriade Ezekiel Adara popularly known as Adara Praise has released another hit single titled (ORO-RE)`Your Word’.

The new song produced by famous producer, (NF)production was inspired bible verse, “His word is a lamp unto our feet and light to our path Psalm 119 vs 105.”

Adara Praise who hails from Badagry Lagos began his music career in 2009 with the release of ‘first single `KABIO SI’ via Hacdot Records. He has since released one studio album, ‘GRATEFUL- HART’ in 2017, and an extended play, ‘Intentional’ in 2019.





His music has charted on the Billboard Top Gospel Albums and the Top Gospel Songs charts, and he has been nominated among 1 to 10 winners on super screen television.

Oro Re is his first single in 2020, Download and Watch below.

