Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi, a daughter-in-law of former Governor of Oyo state Abiola Ajimobi, has debunked reports of his death.

Some Nigerian bloggers had announced Ajimobi’s death, without the confirmation of the family.

But Ganduje-Ajimobi, in a tweet on Thursday evening, said: “Thank you for all the messages but our father is still alive, alhamdulillah. When it is our time we will all die so wait first…”

Ajimobi, 70, has been treating a serious COVID-19 illness at the First Cardiology Consultants Hospital in Ikoyi Lagos.





He slipped into a coma and has been on the ventilator for close to two weeks.

Ajimobi represented the Oyo state in the senate between 2003 and 2007. He was elected governor in 2011 and 2015.

He failed in his bid in 2019 to return to the senate.

He is now the deputy national chairman of the APC and the acting chairman, with Oshiomhole suspended by the court.