By Taiwo Okanlawon

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has reached a deal with Spotify Technology SA for a podcast about her work with the Innocence Project, the Wall Street Journal reports.

According to the report on Wednesday, Kardashian West and television producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi are to co-produce and co-host the show.

Spotify, which has over 700,000 podcasts on its platform and reaches nearly 300 million monthly users, has been investing heavily in an ongoing quest to transform itself into the Netflix of audio.





The show, to be available exclusively on Spotify, will highlight the work of the non-profit legal organisation that seeks to exonerate people who have been wrongly convicted, the report said.

However, Spotify is yet to make any official statement about the deal.