The Lagos State Government has approved the temporary use of the BRT dedicated lane for use by motorists plying the Ketu to Mile 12 section of Ikorodu road for the period of the on-going construction works.

Announcing the new development, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation, Oluwatoyin Fayinka explained that the move is necessary to reduce the inconvenience presently being experienced by motorists plying the route.

The Special Adviser stated that the opening of the BRT lane to inbound and outbound Ketu/Mile 12 will serve as alternative routes for motorists to navigate their way with ease, thereby reducing traffic congestion along the axis.

Fayinka assured that officials of the State Traffic Management Authority, (LASTMA) and other relevant Agencies have been deployed to ensure free flow of traffic and enforce strict adherence to the directive, while calling on motorists to ensure full cooperation.





Fayinka further explained that the reconstruction works is in line with the actualization of the THEMES Agenda of the present Administration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu to unlock traffic gridlock areas and enhance free vehicular movements around the metropolis.

The Special Adviser appealed to Lagosians, particularly motorists plying this corridor to bear with the State Government as the project is aimed at achieving a seamless multi-modal transport system that will meet the expectation of all.