Nursultan Nazarbayev, the first and former president of Kazakhstan has tested positive for coronavirus.

A statement on his official website announced on Thursday the former President who stepped down from the position after nearly three decades in power is in isolation.

“Currently, the First President of Kazakhstan is in self-isolation. Unfortunately, the last test for the coronavirus infection showed a positive result. There is no cause for concern,” the statement said.

The statement said that Nazarbayev is “continuing to work remotely.”





Nazarbayev, who turns 80 next month, served as Kazakhstan’s president for close to three decades before handing the reins over to hand-picked successor Kassym-Jomart Tokayev last year.

He retains several powerful positions in the authoritarian Central Asian country including the chairmanships of the national security council and the ruling party.

He is also constitutionally honoured as the “Leader of the Nation” — a designation that provides him with unique policymaking privileges.